Tips Thief Caught After Slugging Restaurant Manager Who Tried To Stop Her: Elmwood Park PD

Jerry DeMarco
Darcia Collins
Darcia Collins Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A restaurant manager in Elmwood Park was punched in the face when he tried to stop a woman who'd just snatched $10 from the tip jar, authorities said.

Darcia Collins, 37, of Paterson had actually been to the Hook & Reel at the Elmwood Park Shopping Center earlier Monday and skipped out without paying, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

She returned around 7 p.m. and was headed toward the front door with the cash when the 30-year-old manager tried to lock it, Foligno said.

Security video shows Collins then belting the manager and fleeing toward Broadway, the chief said.

Responding officers found her near the Orange Avenue bus stop, he said.

Collins, who already had a criminal history involving assaults -- and was wanted on a warrant out of Fair Lawn -- "began walking into traffic, acting erratically and taking an aggressive stance," Foligno said.

At that point the officers took her into custody, he said.

Police charged Collins with robbery and sent her to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained Tuesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The manager declined medical attention, Foligno said.

