Minivan Slams Into Elmwood Park Storefront

Jerry DeMarco
The Honda Odyssey crashed into the front of the Mola Boulevard storefront between the Garden State Parkway overpass and Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 2.
The Honda Odyssey crashed into the front of the Mola Boulevard storefront between the Garden State Parkway overpass and Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 2. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A runaway minivan slammed into a vacant storefront in Elmwood Park.

The middle-aged female driver emerged unscathed after the southbound Honda Odyssey with Illinois license plates crashed into the front of the Mola Boulevard storefront shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building, which also houses Premiere Entertainment and the Studio D hair salon between the Garden State Parkway overpass and Market Street.

Elmwood Park police and firefighters responded along with a flatbed tow truck that removed the minivan.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

