Lab Tech Charged With Assaulting Pre-Teen: Bergen Prosecutor

Victor Morales, a 32-year-old lab tech, “physically assaulted a child under the age of 13 years old who was in his care,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Saddle Brook police alerted his Special Victims Unit detectives to the child abuse report on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the prosecutor said.

They took Morales into custody, then charged him with aggravated assault and child endangerment, Musella said.

Morales was booked into the county jail on Wednesday before a Superior Court judge released him on his own recognizance under New Jersey's bail reform law.

The prosecutor thanked Saddle Brook police for their assistance.

