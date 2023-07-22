Gotcha! Fort Lee Boy, 15, Charged With Attempted Murder In Elmwood Park Shooting

Identifying and capturing the accused shooter was difficult "because there weren't many cooperating witnesses," Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said on Saturday, July 22.

This "brings a sense of relief to the residents of Elmwood Park, especially those in the Elmwood Village area of the community," the chief said.

The victim was hospitalized after being shot in the thigh on Elmwood Terrace in the Elmwood Village development around 4:30 p.m. July 13.

Foligno said the shooting resulted from "some type of dispute" without elaborating.

One investigator privately noted, however, that "the fact that so few people cooperated says something."

Foligno, meanwhile, cited the "outstanding investigative work that was conducted in this case by the Elmwood Park Detective Bureau, led by Capt. Michael Kempe."

He also praised the "professionalism and investigative skill displayed by Elmwood Park Detectives, Nick Ceravolo, Shad Giacommaro, Chris Miranda, Randy Gawrylo and Ryan Nichols, which led to the arrest of a very dangerous individual."

The chief also thanked the Elmwood Park Emergency Service Unit (Andy Segovia, Phil Deluca, Alfonse Scala and Israel Castro), Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, Bergen County Sheriff's Department and Fort Lee police for their assistance with the arrest.

