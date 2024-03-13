Fire Behind Route 46 Mexican Restaurant Doused

The 9th Street fire ignited around 3 a.m. Wednesday March 13.

Firefighters who initially found smoke coming from the ceiling of the one-story building behind Taqueria Los Güeros had the flames knocked down in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park and Wallington. Members of the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

The township Fire Prevention Office is investigating the cause.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

