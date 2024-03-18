Elmwood Park PD: Quartet From PA Nabbed After One Waves Loaded Gun Out Sedan Window

Officers responding to a report of a male passenger brandishing a gun out the window of a blue 2019 Chevy Malibu on Donor Avenue stopped the sedan on Elmwood Terrace shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

As they approached, the officers saw a front passenger shove the gun between his feet, the chief said.

All four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle, Foligno said.

Officers recovered a PSA Dagger 9mm handgun with a defaced serian number, he said.

Masiiah Reed, 26, of Edwardsville, PA, and Jamaia Stevenson, 23, of Easton, PA, were charged with weapons, magazine and ammo counts, as well as with having a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Both remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police signed delinquency complaints against the juveniles, Foligno said.

The Malibu was seized while detectives applied for a search warrant, he said.

The chief thanked Fair Lawn and Lodi police for assisting his officers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.