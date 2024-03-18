Overcast 44°

SHARE

Elmwood Park PD: Quartet From PA Nabbed After One Waves Loaded Gun Out Sedan Window

Elmwood Park police seized a Pennsylvania couple and two minors who they said had a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets in their car.

Jamaia Stevenson and Masiiah Reed

Jamaia Stevenson and Masiiah Reed

 Photo Credit: ELMWOOD PARK PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Officers responding to a report of a male passenger brandishing a gun out the window of a blue 2019 Chevy Malibu on Donor Avenue stopped the sedan on Elmwood Terrace shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

As they approached, the officers saw a front passenger shove the gun between his feet, the chief said.

All four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle, Foligno said.

Officers recovered a PSA Dagger 9mm handgun with a defaced serian number, he said.

Masiiah Reed, 26, of Edwardsville, PA, and Jamaia Stevenson, 23, of Easton, PA, were charged with weapons, magazine and ammo counts, as well as with having a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Both remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police signed delinquency complaints against the juveniles, Foligno said.

The Malibu was seized while detectives applied for a search warrant, he said.

The chief thanked Fair Lawn and Lodi police for assisting his officers.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE