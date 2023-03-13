Contact Us
Rutherford Resident Accused Of Brandishing Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Gerard Losardo
Gerard Losardo Photo Credit: RUTHEFORD PD / INSET: BCJ

A tax consultant from Rutherford was arrested for pointing a loaded gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Gerard Losardo, 35, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, March 13, records show.

He was seized at his home without incident on Friday after allegedly brandishing a legally registered .40-caliber handgun that night, Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Sean Farrell said.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Losardo is charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, simple assault, making terroristic threats and a weapons offense.

