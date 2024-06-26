DWI Driver, 60, Wedges SUV Under Tractor Trailer On Route 3 In East Rutherford, Police Say

Joseph Whiteman's white 2020 Nissan Rogue had become stuck under a tractor trailer that was stopped on the westbound side of the roadway around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Whiteman was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to observe traffic lanes, and driving in an unsafe manner, police said.

Nicks Towing responded to the scene and removed the Nissan from the roadway.

Due to statements made at police headquarters, Whiteman was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Holy Name EMS. No injuries were reported, police said.

