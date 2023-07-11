Cardi B Throws Daughter Birthday Bash For The Ages At American Dream Mall

According to her Instagram feed, the rapper and her husband, Offset, celebrated Kulture's fifth birthday at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Kulture had her run of the Nickelodeon Universe Indoor Amusement Park, including hugging Blue from "Blue's Clues" and getting to play at Dora's Sky Railway. And of course there was plenty of cake and candy to go around.

"My baby is five🥹," wrote Cardi B on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣."

Cardi B also praised American Dream, calling it "the best place in the world" on her Instagram stories.

It wasn't the family's first trip to the mega mall. Last year, they donned bathing suits and tested the waters of the water park.

At the time, they were in the process of building a mega mansion in Tenafly, although it's unclear if they've moved in, yet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.