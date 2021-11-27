Cardi B Building Sprawling Mansion In Bergen County -- But She Calls It NYC (PHOTOS)

Cardi B announced she's in the process of building a New York City home. But what she apparently meant was New Jersey.

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!" the rapper wrote.

"I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

The sprawling Tenafly home sold for more than $5.8 million in September 2021 and, once construction is complete, will boast nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms -- and even more in the guest house, the New York Post reports.

The Zillow listing shows it's approximately 13,000 square feet.

"Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!"

