Seen Them? Ridgewood Police Seek Two Burglars Who Fled In Getaway Car

At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a package theft at a home in the area of Northern Parkway and East Glen Avenue, Ridgewood police said. The homeowner said when they arrived home they confronted two people inside their residence, police said. The duo fled north on foot across East Glen Avenue into a waiting getaway vehicle, a newer model red or burgundy colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

The vehicle fled west on Glen Avenue toward North Maple Avenue and then headed into Ho-Ho-Kus, police said.

Ridgewood Police are requesting the assistance of the public in cracking the case. Any residents with home video surveillance or dash camera video or any other information regarding the affected area in the requested timeframe is asked to contact Ridgewood police at 201-258-9571.

