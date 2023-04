The van owned by Geraghty Painting & Powerwashing in Ridgewood was unoccupied when the blaze broke out in the parking lot behind the movie theater and other businesses on East Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. April 24.

No injuries were reported.

Ridgewood firefighters doused the flames.

Village police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account of the incident.

