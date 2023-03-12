Contact Us
Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Viral Video Prompts Animal Cruelty Investigation In Rahway (DISTURBING)
News

Wayne Driver Charged With DWI Assault In Horrific Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgewood police freed the most seriously injured occupant.
Ridgewood police freed the most seriously injured occupant. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

UPDATE: A Wayne motorist was intoxicated when he crashed his sedan into a tree in Ridgewood, seriously injuring his two passengers, authorities charged.

A rear passenger got thrown onto the front seat when the 2022 Honda Accord driven by Jason Lopez, 39, left the roadway and crashed at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Rock Road near the Glen Rock border shortly after 1:30 a.m. March 3, responders said.

Police from the village and the borough teamed up to pry open a rear door and free the more severely injured passenger, who they said was initially unconscious but breathing.

Lopez and the front-seat passenger were freed by firefighters.

Both passengers were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center along with Lopez, who wasn’t as seriously injured as the other two, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Investigators charged Lopez with two counts of assault by auto while DWI. He also received summonses for DWI, failing to maintain a lane and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Lopez is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Friday, March 17.        

to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.