DWI Driver, 34, Lands On Lawn, Assaults Arresting Officer In Ridgewood, Police Charge (Photos)

Ridgewood officers responded to East Glen Avenue at Northern Parkway, where Edwin Barahona's Nissan sedan ended up on the front lawn of a home Friday, June 21, just before 4 p.m., Sgt. Ray Tarino tells Daily Voice.

Barahona's vehicle struck an unoccupied Hyundai SUV while traveling along East Glen Avenue, before it mounted a curb, Tarino said.

Sources at the scene say officers spotted an alcohol container in Barahona's vehicle before evaluating Barahona, then taking him into custody. During the arrest, Barahona struck an officer, Tarino said.

Tyco Professional Animal Control came to remove a dog from the vehicle, and a family member was contacted.

Barahona was charged with DWI, refusal, aggravated assault on an officer, and resisting arrest. He was awaiting transport to the Bergen County Jail as of press time.

Click here for more photos from the scene from Boyd Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.