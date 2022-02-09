Sedan From NYC Driving School Not Ridgewood Car Thief's Wisest Choice

He could've just as well honked his horn.

A would-be car thief behind the wheel of a sedan stolen from a driving school in Queens was casing neighborhoods in Ridgewood for targets when he was spotted early Wednesday, Feb. 9, authorities said.

The suspect drove off after abandoning an attempt to steal a vehicle on Gilbert Street but was caught soon after.

It's not like he could give anyone the slip: The Toyota Corolla was marked with large lettering from the Ferrari Driving School in Queens and had a battered front New York State license plate dangling vertically from a single screw.

The Corolla "had been reported stolen out of the Bronx," Ridgewood Police Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said. "He was using it to try to steal other cars in Ridgewood."

Village and Glen Rock police teamed up to nab the thief at the Shell station on Route 17 at Franklin Turnpike. He was taken into custody without incident and released after being processed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.