Mahwah Man Charged With Stealing Work Van After Argument In Ridgewood

A Mahwah man who'd been involved in an argument in Ridgewood stole a work van and drove off on Wednesday before police pulled him over, authorities said.

Officers had "calmed the situation down and separated the parties" on North Pleasant Avenue when Garrett Thoelen, 34, ran off, Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said.

"He then proceeded to get in a parked white work van that had the keys in it and proceeded to drive over a lawn and onto the street," Lyons said.

"A police officer saw the suspicious driving and pulled him over" on nearby Fairfield Avenue, the captain said.

Thoelen was charged with theft and DWI, he said.

