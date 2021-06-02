Mahwah Pool Filter Explosion Seriously Injures Worker From Hawthorne

UPDATE: A 32-year-old pool company employee from Hawthorne suffered a severe injury when a backyard filter exploded Wednesday afternoon in Mahwah, responders said.

The worker was brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries after the mishap on Eileen Drive near Darlington County Park shortly before 2:30 p.m., township police confirmed.

He was conscious but not alert with a traumatic head injury, responders said, adding that police escorted the ALS unit to the hospital.

Mahwah police were preparing a news release about the incident.

Eileen Drive, Mahwah GoogleMaps

Most filters have a tank, a lid and either a clamp or bolts that hold the system together when trapped air mixed with water creates extreme pressure. Unfortunately, clamps -- which are intended to give owners easy access -- can loosen over time.

If a clamp fails, the lid can be blown off with tremendous force. Besides property damage, it can kill or severely maim victims.

Experts urge owners to use caution around any pool filter. Stand at least two feet away and never lean over the filter when it's on.

