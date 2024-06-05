Meet Joan Baez In Ridgewood

Baez is signing copies of her new poetry collection, "When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance: Poems," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

The book features poems about contemporaries like Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix, reflections from her childhood, personal thoughts and memories of her family, according to a synopsis.

This is the first time Baez has shared her poems, which she has been writing for decades, according to a synopsis.

Baez has previously written several memoirs and a collection of drawings.

For more information on the signing and to purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.