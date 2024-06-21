Abnormally Hot July Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say

The monthly temperature outlook for July was released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.

A weather map shows next month is shaping up to be between 70 and 80 percent hotter than normal temps for the month of July both in the Northeast and the Midwest.

This week could be a good indication of that, as temps have yet to spike and will challenge records, AccuWeather says.

Friday, June 21 will be sunny with a high of 96 and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 94. Temps will spike to 97 on Sunday, June 23, with a heat advisory in effect through the weekend. A chance of thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.