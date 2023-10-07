Former Ridgewood Football Player Preston Stott Dies, 18: 'Determined, Always Cracking Us Up'

According to his obituary, Preston died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 18 years old.

He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2023, and was a linebacker on the school's football team.

Preston was being remembered for his determination and "unmatched work ethic" in his obituary.

In addition to his parents, Jessica Palmeri and Thomas John Stott, Preston is survived by his brother, Quinn Stott, his two dogs, and a loyal group of friends.

"When Preston was around, you knew it by the sound of his infectious laughter, as well as the laughter of those that surrounded him, because he was always cracking us up," his obituary reads. "Preston is forever beloved."

Services were held Friday, Oct. 6 at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Ridgewood on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for Preston Stott's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.