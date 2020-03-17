ROUTE 17 JAMMED: Three Hospitalized In Rush-Hour Van Crash In Hasbrouck Heights

A driver and two passengers were injured when a van overturned in a Tuesday afternoon rush-hour crash that closed northbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

The driver apparently was trying to pull into a BP gas station on the northbound highway just north of Franklin Avenue when the Honda Odyssey struck a vehicle in the right lane, spun and slammed into a tractor-trailer parked at the station, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters extricated the driver, assisted by their colleagues from Wood-Ridge, Colaneri said.

All three victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

The van spun out and hit the tractor-trailer, police said. COURTESY: Hasbrouck Heights PD

