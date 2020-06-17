Body Dumped Off Route 17? Nope

A report of a body possibly dumped off Route 17 drew responders' attention Wednesday afternoon but proved bogus, authorities said.

A woman approached a Hasbrouck Heights police lieutenant on a traffic detail and said she'd seen what she thought was a suspicious incident.

Someone apparently had tossed a shopping bag near the train tracks off the highway.

Social media being what it is, rumors grew of a possible body, so borough police summoned a Bergen County sheriff's K9.

It turned out to be "one of those plastic shopping bags, like you get at KMart or one of those stores," a law enforcement official said.

There was nothing in it.

