Body Dumped Off Route 17? Nope

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot
A woman approached a Hasbrouck Heights police lieutenant on a traffic detail and said she'd seen what she thought was a suspicious incident. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
A report of a body possibly dumped off Route 17 drew responders' attention Wednesday afternoon but proved bogus, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A report of a body possibly dumped off Route 17 drew responders' attention Wednesday afternoon but proved bogus, authorities said.

A woman approached a Hasbrouck Heights police lieutenant on a traffic detail and said she'd seen what she thought was a suspicious incident.

Someone apparently had tossed a shopping bag near the train tracks off the highway.

Social media being what it is, rumors grew of a possible body, so borough police summoned a Bergen County sheriff's K9.

It turned out to be "one of those plastic shopping bags, like you get at KMart or one of those stores," a law enforcement official said.

There was nothing in it.

