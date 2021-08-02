Police: Probationary Driver Who Crashed Off Route 17 Registers Nearly Twice Legal Alcohol Limit

A probationary driver was drunk when he crashed his car off Route 17, authorities said.

Samuel E. Holloman III of Wood-Ridge lost control of the 2015 Lexus while trying to exit the southbound highway at Henry Street shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, Police Capt. Joseph Rinke, the officer in charge of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department, said Monday.

The vehicle struck the island divider and came to rest on the south side of Henry Street with a blown front tire, he said.

Holloman registered a .15% blood alcohol level on an Alcotest -- nearly twice the legal limit, records show.

Police charged him with DWI, careless driving, driving with an expired license and a probationary license violation, Rinke said.

With no responsible adult available to release him to, Holloman remained in a holding cell before police released him around 3 p.m. Friday, the captain said.

Courthouse Auto Body impounded the vehicle.

