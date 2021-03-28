Driver, 34, Ejected In Fatal Ridgefield Park NJ Turnpike Crash

A driver was ejected from his Jeep in a fatal Sunday morning crash on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, State Police said.

Jose Minaya, 34, Newark, was driving a Grand Cherokee that struck the center concrete barrier, then re-entered the roadway and hit the right-side guardrail, rolling over and ejecting him around 7 a.m., State Police Trooper II Alejandro Goez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said, adding that no other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The left lane approaching Route 46 initially was closed during the cleanup and investigation, conducted by New Jersey State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.