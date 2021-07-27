Rooftop Bar Prepares For Bergen County Opening

A new rooftop bar is preparing for its Bergen County opening.

The Concourse Club will be located atop the Element New York hotel in Wood-Ridge, and is set to make its grand debut in August, as initially reported by BoozyBurbs.

According to its Instagram page, the Concourse Club is a "Metropolitan chic rooftop lounge," and final touches are under way.

Meanwhile, the Element hotel is an "eco-conscious" one by Westin, located at 379 Route 17 South.

The bar's opening day will be in the first week of August.

