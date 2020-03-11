Biden Takes NJ, Booker Wins 2nd Full Senate Term

New Jersey will remain a blue state: Joe Biden claimed the Garden State's 14 electoral votes in his bid for the White House, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker won another six-year term, the AP says.

New Jersey hasn't elected a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 48 years, and hasn't voted for a Republican president in 32 years.

The AP called Biden's New Jersey win as polls closed around 8 p.m.

