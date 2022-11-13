Hillsdale Man Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Rockland: Police

Police in Rockland County were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Bergen County pedestrian overnight, they said.

The incident happened in Rockland County around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pearl River.

Adan Valentin Huerta Martinez, 51, was crossing Central Venue when a black sedan struck him around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov 13, in Peal River, Orangetown Police Capt. Michael Shannon said.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene eastbound on East Central Avenue, Shannon said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

