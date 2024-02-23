Joseph "Joe" McNeice, 18, of Montvale, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, his obituary on the Becker Funeral Home website says.

"He courageously battled hardships every single day of his life, but he outmatched each obstacle with a positive outlook and smiling face," Joe's obituary says.

A senior at Pascack Hills High School, Joe was a "dynamic force" on the school's bowling team, having learned the game from his older brother, Sean, Jeo's obituary reads.

"Joe loved to live HIS life every day. He was eager to help anyone and everyone, no matter what the task at hand," his obituary concludes. "His genuine compassion and enormous heart touched more lives than we realized, and the tremendous impact he made on our family and community has made us better humans. In the end, his heart was bigger than all of us. He simply was the best."

PHHS announced Joe's passing on social media.

"Yesterday, Pascack Hills suffered the unimaginable loss of Senior Joe McNeice," the school wrote. "Joe was an inspiration to all and an integral member of the Hills community.

"He was the true definition of Hills Pride, showing up everyday with an infectious smile on his face and the ability to improve anyone's day. Joe was a star, varsity bowler who had an impact on everyone he met. His presence will be missed but his kindness will never be forgotten."

Joe's mother, Allison, is a retired sergeant with the Montvale Police Department.

"He was a beam of curiosity and joy known to all as Joe," the department said. "Joe always had questions and jokes that he would share with his extended family at the Montvale Police Department. He will be missed."

Click here for Joseph McNeice's complete obituary, with service details.

