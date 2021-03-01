Baseball Fan, Family Man: Anthony Fusco, 79, Was Loved By All

Anthony “Tony” R. Fusco, 79, formerly of Park Ridge, died on Jan. 29, 2021.

Tony was born in New York City to Anthony Sr. and Philomena (Zero) Fusco. He grew up in Brooklyn and was a joy to all he knew him — he was known for his exuberant smile and mischievous personality.

Tony was a graduate of Saint Augustine High School in Brooklyn.

He married the love of his life, Eileen Gordon, on November 7, 1971 and enjoyed a successful career of 40 years with Citibank, before retiring in 2000.

During his childhood, he was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and spent many days at Ebbets Field developing a lifelong love of baseball. Everyone who met Tony learned of his deep love of the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Giants, Italian-American food and traditions and traveling.

He was an adoring family man and beloved by all members of his extended family of aunts, uncles, sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

After retirement, Tony enjoyed regular trips to Cape Cod, Las Vegas, various cruises with friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Tony is survived by his sons Michael Fusco (Megan) and Anthony Fusco (Sarah), two grandsons Cameron Fusco and Mason Fusco, his sister Geraldine Fusco (Sidney), and many loved nephews, nieces, and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Eileen, his sister Mary Maresco (Vincent) and his parents Anthony Sr. and Philomena.

Services will be scheduled during the summer months in order to allow friends and family to celebrate Tony’s life together.

Tony was generous to many causes. The family requests that gifts or donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

