Fair 32°

SHARE

Cha-Ching! $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Emerson

It was a Friday to remember for a lottery player in Bergen County.

Emerson Stationary.

Emerson Stationary.

Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A ticket sold in Emerson matched five of the five white balls in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 19, winning $1 million. The ticket was sold at Emerson Stationary.

Another ticket sold in Morris County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning $10,000. The ticket was sold at Country Farm in Randolph. 

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 01, 09, 16, 17, and 30. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE