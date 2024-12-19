Attempted Burglary Prompts Warning From Washington Twp Police

The incident occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, when patrol units were dispatched to a home after the homeowner reported suspicious activity captured on their security camera system, police said in a news release.

Home surveillance footage showed one individual appearing to prepare to enter the home. Responding officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police released an image of the individual but declined to provide the address of the incident, citing respect for the privacy of the resident who supplied the footage. The department emphasized the importance of informing the community while balancing the need to protect the potential victim’s identity.

Officials warned that burglaries tend to spike during the winter months and holiday season, as longer periods of darkness provide more cover for would-be criminals.

“Burglars are opportunists. Eliminate opportunities for them by locking all doors, windows, and gates,” police said in the release.

Residents were also encouraged to secure their vehicles, use timers for indoor lights, and take measures to make their homes appear occupied when they are not home.

The Township of Washington Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or concerns about home safety to contact the police desk at 201-664-1140.

