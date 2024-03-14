Wild Fork, Meat, Seafood Grocery Store Opens In Paramus

Wild Fork opened this month at 723 Route 17 South. The store offers more than 450+ meat and seafood items, including Wagyu.

The meat is sourced from farms in Nebraska and Colorado and wet-aged. Wild Fork also offers Iberico Pork from Spain and seafood from the Mediterranean.

Paramus patrons are already singing Wild Fork's praises.

"I just got back from there, stocked up my freezer," said one Facebook commenter. "I'm happy they opened up 20 min away from me. [The employees] were so helpful and friendly."

Aside from meat and seafood, Wild Fork also offers appetizers, sides, seasonings, fruits, vegetables, breads and desserts.

