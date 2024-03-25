Fair 33°

Update: Wrong-Way Route 4 Driver Injures 5, Faces Multiple Assault Charges

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: A driver from Westchester was headed the wrong way on westbound Route 4 in Paramus when his SUV slammed head-on into another over the weekend, sending five people to the hospital – one with serious injuries, authorities said.

File photo

File photo

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Whigmer J. Villanueva, 56, of Harrison was headed east on the highway near Paramus Road when his 2008 Toyota rammed an unidentified vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday.

Firefighters extricated two victims from one SUV and one from the other.

Villanueva, who apparently wasn’t injured, was charged with five counts of assault by auto following a probe by Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team and the Paramus Police Crash Investigation Unit. He also received several summonses, the prosecutor said.

Villanueva is scheduled for an April 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

******

𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 (𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟯): An overnight crash on Route 4 in Paramus injured five people and brought a host of ambulances and emergency responders.

Two SUVs appeared to have collided head-on when police found them on the highway's westbound side near Paramus Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

One of the vehicles was facing the wrong way.

Firefighters extricated two victims from one SUV and one from the other. All six victims were taken to area hospitals.

"The initial assessment revealed that several individuals sustained serious bodily injuries," Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the crash but didn't say whether it was the prospect of fatal injuries or possible criminality that prompted the involvement of his Major Crimes Unit's Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Numerous police, firefighters and EMS members were at the scene.

