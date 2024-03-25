Update: Wrong-Way Route 4 Driver Injures 5, Faces Multiple Assault Charges

Whigmer J. Villanueva, 56, of Harrison was headed east on the highway near Paramus Road when his 2008 Toyota rammed an unidentified vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday.

Firefighters extricated two victims from one SUV and one from the other.

Villanueva, who apparently wasn’t injured, was charged with five counts of assault by auto following a probe by Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team and the Paramus Police Crash Investigation Unit. He also received several summonses, the prosecutor said.

Villanueva is scheduled for an April 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 (𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟯): An overnight crash on Route 4 in Paramus injured five people and brought a host of ambulances and emergency responders.

Two SUVs appeared to have collided head-on when police found them on the highway's westbound side near Paramus Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

One of the vehicles was facing the wrong way.

"The initial assessment revealed that several individuals sustained serious bodily injuries," Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the crash but didn't say whether it was the prospect of fatal injuries or possible criminality that prompted the involvement of his Major Crimes Unit's Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Numerous police, firefighters and EMS members were at the scene.

