The NJ Lottery is debuting a new scratch off ticket where players aim to to uncover pork or ham symbols and win up to $200,000.

The ticket debuts Monday, May 1 and NJ Lottery plans tie-ins at local delis and food partnerships throughout the state.

Sadly, NJ Lottery said salt, pepper, ketchup are not included.

