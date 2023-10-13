Fair 58°

SUVs Collide, One Lands On Its Side -- A Telluride -- In Paramus

A pair of SUVs collided in Paramus on Friday the 13th, leaving one of them on its side.

A KIA Telluride landed on its side when a Honda Pilot collided with it in Paramus on Friday the 13th. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The driver of a Honda Pilot was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unspecified injuries after his vehicle broad-sided a KIA Telluride at the intersection of Paramus Road and Starling Court.

The Telluride got knocked onto its passenger side and was righted by members of the Passaic Police Emergency Services Unit.

Bergen Brookside towed both vehicles away.

The crash temporarily closed Paramus Road in both directions at the crash site.

Paramus police are investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

