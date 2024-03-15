Stew Leonard's Recalls Apple Crisp, Sugar-Free Apple Pie

The Apple Crisp Made with Honeycrisp Apples may contain undeclared milk and the No Sugar Added Apple Pie may contain undeclared eggs, the grocer announced Friday, March 15.

The products were sold between Aug. 28, 2023 and March 8, 2024 at the Danbury, Norwalk, and Newington, CT stores; East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, NY stores, and the Paramus, NJ store.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products containing milk and eggs were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk and eggs, Stew Leonard's said.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses were reported as of press time.

Stew Leonard’s is working with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to determine the cause of the labeling error. Consumers who have purchased these pies are urged to discard them or bring them back to Stew Leonard’s Customer Service desk for a full refund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.