Paramus Man Believed Stabbed By Son In St. Valentine's Day Murder

The man believed responsible for killing Manuel Thomas, 61, apparently called police himself shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 16, to alert them to the homicide at 693 Bruce Drive near Forest Avenue.

Sources said he claimed to have stabbed Thomas and left him there two days earlier.

Paramus Emergency Services members rushed to the house and forced their way in when they didn't get a response, law enforcement sources said. There they found the victim's bloody corpse, they said.

Manuel Thomas's wife of 36 years, Lissy, died in March 2021.

The couple had three children -- two sons: Melvin, 32, and Levin, 31, and a daughter, Ashley.

Bergen County prosecutor's detectives were interviewing the siblings as this story was published. Which son was believed responsible couldn't immediately be determined.

Sources said detectives at one point escorted their sister to the house, which was floodlit and completely cordoned off -- even from many other responders -- as the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a brief statement at 9:48 p.m. that read:

"The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Paramus Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred at 693 Bruce Drive in Paramus, NJ. At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Paramus Police Department responded to 693 Bruce Drive and found the victim, a 61-year-old male, deceased.

"An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Acting Chief Matthew Finck and the Paramus Police Department under the direction of Chief Robert M. Guidetti. No other information is available at this time."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

