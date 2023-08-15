Overcast 72°

SHARE

Short CUT: Sedan Plows Into Paramus Hair Salon

A senior driver from New Milford escaped serious injury when a sedan slammed into a Paramus hair salon Tuesday morning.

Lennon Brooks Salon, 58 East Midland Avenue, Paramus
Lennon Brooks Salon, 58 East Midland Avenue, Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

No one in the salon was injured, either, witnesses said.

Paramus police escorted the driver home in the back of a department SUV after she plowed her Volvo S60 into the Lennon Brooks Salon off East Midland Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 15, they said.

The crash substantially damaged the salon.

Borough firefighters and EMS responded along with police.

A Paramus building inspector was summoned to check on the building's structural integrity.

Belfi's Towing removed the sedan.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE