Shooting In Emerson: Nypd Detective Pronounced Dead

Emergency responders were called to the ordinarily quiet neighborhood off Main Street near Centennial Park around 8 p.m. July 1.

They found the victim in cardiac arrest with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He'd apparently been drinking, responders said, adding that there was no threat to anyone in the area.

An ALS unit from Hackensack Meridian Health pronounced him dead at the scene.

There were no immediate indications whether the children of the divorced mom who owns the residence were home at the time.

Responders included borough police, members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, who took the firearm for testing while collecting evidence, and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which collected the body.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office also was notified.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

