Severe Injury: Female Driver, 94, Drags Female Pedestrian, 75, Outside Paramus Public Library

The victim was in the crosswalk in the rear parking lot of the Paramus Public Library off East Century Road when the 2013 Toyota Corolla dragged her around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

She was semi-alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the deputy chief said.

A team of department Crash Investigation Unit members and detectives worked with Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification forensic investigators to probe the circumstances, Guidetti said.

Any summonses will depend on their findings.

"The safety and well-being of our community members remain our utmost priority," the chief said. "We urge all individuals to exercise caution and vigilance, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic."

Just the day before, a 94-year-old widower from Bergenfield was charged with the hit-and-run death of a popular teacher from Dumont.

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝗱 𝗔. 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

