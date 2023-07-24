Seen 'EM? Lowlife Thieves Con Paramus Man, 76, Out Of $10,000, Leave Him Holding Paper

Paramus police are hoping someone sees or knows the sleazebags who duped a 76-year-old borough resident into withdrawing $10,000 from his bank and letting them hold it.

It happened awhile ago -- Thursday, July 13, to be exact -- in the parking lot of Loews at the Bergen Town Center off eastbound Route 4, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

It was first reported to the media and public as a robbery. But as detectives probed further, what really happened came out.

It turns out a well-dressed man approached the elderly target, who works in construction, around 11 a..m. that day and told him that he'd just found $185,000 in an unmarked bank bag, Guidetti said.

"He said he was in the area for a church function and needed someone to help him with the bag," the chief said.

True to "pigeon drop" form, a second slimeball showed up to help gain the victim's confidence.

"Through confusion and trickery," they convinced the man that he'd only have to give them $10,000 as collateral and they'd let him hold the bag before they split the proceeds, Guidetti said.

The degenerate duo then got the worker to drive them to The Chase Bank in Paramus, where he withdrew 10 grand in cash, the chief said.

They got out of the car as he approached, snatched the cash and told him to hold the bank bag until they returned.

When they didn't, the victim looked inside the bag, saw what looked to be real money, then realized it was just paper, Guidetti said.

The first lowlife was described as dark-skinned, about 60 years old and wearing a blue suit and tie.

The second was dark-skinned, as well, about 60 to 65 years old and 350 or so pounds, wearing a white button-down shirt and gray pants. He was carrying a large black bag, the victim said.

Police are also seeking a person of interest in the case -- a woman who's also dark-skinned and about 60 to 65 years old, with short hair, a headband and a fanny pack.

ANYONE who sees any of them, knows them or has had some type of contact with them is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400. Calls will be kept confidential.

