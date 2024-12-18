Students, School Bus Driver Hospitalized In Crash With Tractor-Trailer On Route 17 In Paramus

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. underneath the Garden State Parkway in the northbound lanes, Paramus Police Cheif Robert Guidetti said.

Preliminary findings revealed that the bus, from Becton Regional High School, changed lanes and collided with the tractor-trailer, which caused a minor fuel leak from the truck, the chief said.

The bus driver and two students suffered minor injuries and were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Emergency responders worked swiftly to manage the fuel leak and clear the scene. State Highway 17 North was down to one lane as fire department operations continue, Guidetti said.

