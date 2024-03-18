SAD Update: Paramus Woman, 75, Struck By Vehicle Driven By 94-Year-Old Motorist Dies

Helen Koona was in the crosswalk in the rear parking lot of the Paramus Public Library off East Century Road when the 2013 Toyota Corolla dragged her around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

She was semi-alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the deputy chief said.

Koona was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, he said.

A team of department Crash Investigation Unit members and detectives worked with Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification forensic investigators to probe the circumstances, Guidetti said.

Paramus Officer Michael Boccher charged Claire Plager, also of Paramus, with failing to yield to a pedestrian and careless driving. She remained free pending a first court appearance.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Helen Koona during this difficult time," Guidetti said.

The chief also urged citizens to "exercise caution and vigilance, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic."

Just the day, a 94-year-old widower from Bergenfield was charged with the hit-and-run death of a popular teacher from Dumont.

SEE: Bergenfield Widower, 94, Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Beloved Teacher From Dumont

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.