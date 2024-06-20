PSE&G Project Will Shut Portion Of Major Roadway Through Maywood, Rochelle Park For 5 Weeks

All westbound traffic along Passaic Street will be closed between Lincoln Avenue in Maywood to Rochelle Avenue in Rochelle Park, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays beginning Monday, June 24, Maywood Police Detective Lt. William Phayre said.

Westbound traffic will be detoured onto W. Pleasant Avenue to Spring Valley Road, then onto E. Spring Valley Avenue toward Paramus, Phayre said. That lands motorists on S. Farview Avenue.

Anyone coming off of Route 17 north will be able to get onto Passaic Street and head east, but won’t be able to go westbound toward Rochelle Park, the sergeant said. Police will have signage and detours in place come Monday, Phayre said.

Eastbound traffic will remain open. The project is expected to run for five weeks.

"These ongoing projects are crucial to the infrastructure, and the work needs to be done," Phayre said. " We’re going to do our best to limit the amount of traffic in the area and we’re trying to get the information about the closures out there ahead of time."

Residents are being urged to check Maywood police's social media pages for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.