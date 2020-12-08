WATCH: Hero Paramus Officer Breaks Doll Stroller Rescuing Girl -- Then Buys Her Brand New One

All that a pair of Paramus police officers had to do on one particular call Tuesday afternoon was free a toddler who had somehow gotten her doll's stroller stuck around her waist.

But that wasn't enough for one of the officers, who not only talked 4-year-old Yasmeen "Nina" Saleh through the whole rescue, but returned less than an hour later with a brand new stroller since he broke the other one during the rescue.

"I felt like it was the right thing to do," Officer Robert Sobocinski said

"This is a human job. When you're dealing with people, everything is different."

"Our emergency services officers are extremely resourceful in all situations whether performing under high stress situations or calming and comforting children in awkward situations," Paramus Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti said. "They are the 'Leatherman Tool' of the police department always getting the job done."

Nina had just finished a Zoom class on her iPad when her mom, Iman Jabara, heard her calling for help from across the house.

"I went to check on her and found her standing in her sister's room with a doll stroller around her waist," Jabara said. "I tried to take her out, but I couldn't, so I called our amazing police department."

And so, officers Sobocinski Ben Fox arrived at the family's Utah Street home where -- sure enough -- Nina had a doll stroller stuck around her waist, around 11:30 a.m.

"I tried to find a way to keep the child calm and not scare her, because she was only four," Sobocinski said.

"After a few minutes, we decided the easiest and safest way to free her would be to break the stroller."

Seconds later, the handle broke, and Nina was free.

"Her first words were 'Thank you so much,'" Sobocinski recalled. "She was super grateful."

But as Sobocinski left, he couldn't help but feel awful about breaking Nina's toy.

"She did nothing wrong," he said. "All she knew was she got stuck in a toy... and then the police came, and broke her toy."

While on his lunch break, Sobocinski stopped by the local Target to see if they had anything comparable for Nina.

As fate would have it, Target had the exact same doll stroller.

Sobocinski paid for it, put it in his patrol car and returned to Nina's house at the perfect time.

"Nina was asking me, 'How am I going to play with my baby?'" Jabara said. "I was explaining everything to her, when I heard someone at the door."

It was Sobocinski -- a new stroller in hand. Jabara took a video of Nina greeting him at the door, in which he apologizes for breaking her other stroller, and handed her the brand-new one.

Nina was enthralled.

"They're amazing!" Nina said to her mom after the officer left. "He brought me back another stroller!"

While Sobocinski said the gesture was "just the right thing to do," Jabara says it will stay with her family forever.

"It was just amazing what they did today," she said. "When they came back with the new one, I sat home crying.

"It showed that cops are here to help her. If she ever needs anything, they're here to save her."

