Truck Rolls On GSP Ramp At Route 17

A large truck rolled over and blocked the exit ramp from the southbound Garden State Parkway to southbound Route 17 southbound in Paramus during the post-July 4th morning rush.

The driver got out under his own steam before responders arrived and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

It was unclear whether summonses would be issued, given the truck size. There are weight limits on the parkway.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS assisted State Police from the Bloomfield barracks at the scene.

Southbound Garden State Parkway ramp to southbound Route 17 in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving

