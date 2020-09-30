Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Peeping-Tom Contractor Hid Video Camera In Paramus, Wayne Family Bathrooms

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Romeo Sanchez
Romeo Sanchez Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

A contractor hid a micro camera that recorded video in bathrooms at homes in Paramus and Wayne, authorities said.

The Paramus victim went to local police after finding the camera, with a micro-SD memory card, hidden in a bathroom wall, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Wednesday.

Detectives learned that the homeowner had hired Romeo Sanchez, 47, of West New York to replace a window, Ehrenberg said.

Sanchez "had not finished the job and reported that he would return at a later date and time," the chief said.

Detective Mark Pinajian examined the device's memory card and found "several video clips of the victim’s bathroom and other video clips of a bathroom in an unknown residence," Ehrenberg said.

Sanchez admitted to Pinajian that he'd "placed the camera in the bathroom of the victim’s home and had planned on retrieving it when he returned to finish his job," the chief said.

He also admitted hiding the camera in a home in Wayne, he said.

Paramus police charged Sanchez with invasion of privacy and released him pending a court appearance. Additional charges were expected from Wayne police.

Anyone who may have similar concerns should contact Pinajian at (201) 262-3400, ext. 1429, or their local police department, Ehrenberg said.

