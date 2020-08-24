Paramus Detectives Nab Repeat Offender In Mall, Wendy's Burglaries

A pair of Paramus detectives nabbed an accused burglar from Paterson who they said stole $485 from a mall kiosk and $150 from a local Wendy's.

Erick Saldana, 35, of Paterson took two cash drawers from the Tee Shirt Guy kiosk at Bergen Town Center on Route 4 after the shop closed on Aug. 14, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He tried grabbing some merchandise, as well, but failed, the chief said.

Around 3:50 a.m. Aug. 17, Saldana entered Wendy's just down the road from the mall on eastbound Route 4 through a back door and emptied the registers, Ehrenberg said.

River Edge police arrested Saldana the following day for a burglary in their town. A judge released him from the Bergen County Jail less than 24 hours later, records show.

Saldana was back in the county lockup last Friday after Paramus Detectives Jack Cacamis and Detective Paul Siemon investigated and connected him to both the Wendy's and mall kiosk burglaries.

He has remained there even since, charged with burglary in Paramus.

Saldana also is suspected in other crimes in town and in Wayne, Ehrenberg said.

The chief asked that anyone with further information about Saldana call the Paramus Police Department at (201) 262-3400 or use department's anonymous TIPS APP at www.paramuspolice.org.

