A driver was hospitalized following a chain-reaction late-morning crash Monday in Paramus.

The driver's BMW slammed into a minivan in front of the Brookdale Paramus Senior Living community on Paramus Road between Johnson and White Pine courts.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim's injuries or whether anyone else was hurt.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded.

