Paramus police said a 16-year-old borough girl reported missing late Saturday was back Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours later.

Gianna Francesco was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkin Donuts on Forest Avenue, they said.

Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed shortly before 4 p.m. that she was safe and sound.

